Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Ashley Keister, burglary, vandalism, West Wyoming Police

WYOMING, Pa. (AP) — 2 arrests, a break in and vandalism still can’t get her a date.

Police say a woman smashed her way into a closed Pennsylvania police station looking for an officer she’d been sexually harassing ever since he arrested her.

 

gettyimages 476565986 Arrest Leads To Date Request, Break In, Burglary And Vandalism

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

 

Police say 27-year-old Ashley Keister, of Nanticoke, used a large cigarette butt receptacle to smash glass doors into the West Wyoming police building around 12:45 a.m. Monday. Once inside, she started rummaging through filing cabinets.

West Wyoming Police Chief Curtis Nocera says Keister had been under investigation for harassing an officer who arrested her last year. He says she sent sexually harassing messages on social media and would call 911 just to talk to him.

 

gettyimages 157156883 Arrest Leads To Date Request, Break In, Burglary And Vandalism

(Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

 

The break-in was caught on surveillance cameras.

Keister was charged with aggravated assaulted on a police officer, burglary and vandalism.

 

gettyimages 1077925526 Arrest Leads To Date Request, Break In, Burglary And Vandalism

(Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

 

A message was left with her public defender seeking comment.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s