LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mattel dips it’s Barbie toe in the film-making business with movie starring Margot Robbie.

 

gettyimages 514617190 Barbie Comes To Life In New Film

A photo taken on March 10, 2016 in Paris shows a Barbie doll holding an electoral poster reading “Barbie for president”, during the exhibition “Barbie, life of an icon” at the Museum of Decorative Arts, in Paris.
A photo taken on March 10, 2016 in Paris shows a Barbie doll holding an electoral poster reading "Barbie for president", during the exhibition "Barbie, life of an icon" at the Museum of Decorative Arts, in Paris.

 

Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that Robbie will star as the iconic doll in the franchise’s first-ever live-action film. The 28-year-old “I, Tonya” actress will also co-produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

 

gettyimages 1068530380 Barbie Comes To Life In New Film

Australian actress Margot Robbie speaks with the press at the New York premiere of 'Mary Queen Of Scots' at Paris Theater on December 4, 2018 in New York City

 

The Barbie film is the first announced deal to come out of toymaker’s newly-established Mattel Films. The Barbie doll debuted at a New York toy fair in 1959.

 

 

gettyimages 514616658 Barbie Comes To Life In New Film

A picture taken on March 10, 2016 shows a Barbie doll wearing a Coca Cola outfit, during the exhibition “Barbie, life of an icon” at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris.
A picture taken on March 10, 2016 shows a Barbie doll wearing a Coca Cola outfit, during the exhibition "Barbie, life of an icon" at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris.

 

Robbie said in a statement that she believes the film will have a “tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.” The Oscar-nominated actress has also starred in “Mary Queen of Scots,” and “Suicide Squad.”

 

 

gettyimages 1068154408 Barbie Comes To Life In New Film

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Margot Robbie attends the closing night world premiere gala screening of "Mary Queen Of Scots" during AFI FEST 2018 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

 

The film’s title and release date have not been revealed.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

