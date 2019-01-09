If you’re a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there’s plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Detroit this week, from an art exhibition to a photography workshop.

Annica Cuppetelli: Measures of Constriction

Come to this exhibit featuring the work of Detroit fiber artist, Annica Cuppetelli. The exhibit explores one of Cuppetelli’s long-running themes of the intervention of fashion on the female body.

When: Friday, January 11, 6-9 p.m.

Where: K.OSS Contemporary Art, 1410 Gratiot Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Application Questions & Answers

This workshop invites you to a Q&A with the Kresge Arts staff. Ask questions, share resources and connect with other artists. Refreshments will be provided and a creative play area will be available for children. This is the last of three workshops supporting literary and visual artists applying for a 2019 Kresge Artist Fellowship.

When: Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: The Jam Handy, 2900 E. Grand Blvd.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 55 Percent Off Digital-Photography Workshop

Join this photography workshop and learn more about how to light and frame images of natural sights and landmarks. Professionals will teach you all of the technical aspects of your camera, including shutter speed, aperture, and ISO. Make sure to bring your own camera and equipment.

Where: 1 Hart Plaza, Downtown

Price: $49 (51 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

