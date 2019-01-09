Filed Under:Auction, Elvis Presley, Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley-related memorabilia have been sold at auction in Tennessee.

 

gettyimages 954263976 Graceland Auctions Elvis Clothing And Jewelry

(Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Elvis Presley Enterprises says the auction at The Guest House Graceland netted more than $600,000 Tuesday on what would have been his 84th birthday. The Guest House is a hotel located steps from the Graceland home, where the singer lived in Memphis.

 

gettyimages 450959678 Graceland Auctions Elvis Clothing And Jewelry

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

 

Graceland says a red velvet shirt likely worn on stage by Presley at a 1956 show in Tupelo, Mississippi, sold for $37,500. A gold and diamond ring that Presley wore on stage and gave to his father sold for $30,000. A ring Presley gave to singer J.D. Sumner sold for $22,500.

A winter ski jacket and a “Love Me Tender” theater lobby standee also were sold.

 

gettyimages 465820320 Graceland Auctions Elvis Clothing And Jewelry

(Photo credit should read DIETER NAGL/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Presley died in Memphis in 1977. He was born Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s