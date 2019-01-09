Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
JC-QC-AH-AS-4S
Midday Daily 3
5-3-6
Midday Daily 4
6-9-6-7
Daily 3
1-4-8
Daily 4
7-8-5-0
Fantasy 5
12-24-26-27-28
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
05-08-12-13-16-23-25-32-34-38-39-41-47-49-54-56-59-62-64-65-66-80
Mega Millions
13-26-29-38-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 5
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
