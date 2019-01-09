  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JC-QC-AH-AS-4S

Midday Daily 3

5-3-6

Midday Daily 4

6-9-6-7

Daily 3

1-4-8

Daily 4

7-8-5-0

Fantasy 5

12-24-26-27-28

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

05-08-12-13-16-23-25-32-34-38-39-41-47-49-54-56-59-62-64-65-66-80

Mega Millions

13-26-29-38-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 5

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

