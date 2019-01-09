  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Ten basketball, Michigan State Spartans, Purdue Boilermakers, Tom Izzo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Spartans handle Boilermakers after sluggish start.

Cassius Winston began with a 16-plus-minute scoreless stretch but finished with 23 points, helping the Spartans pull away to beat the Boilermakers 77-59 on Tuesday night.

 

gettyimages 1091570922 Michigan State Tops Purdue For 9th Straight Win

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 08: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket past Evan Boudreaux #12 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Breslin Center on January 08, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

“That’s what great players do,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight.

The Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2) had won their previous three games by a combined total of 55 points.

 

gettyimages 1091590914 Michigan State Tops Purdue For 9th Straight Win

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 08: Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers plays in the second half after losing his shoe while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 08, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 77-59. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Purdue got off to a strong start, rattling Michigan State with pressure defense and taking an early 9-2 lead.

The Spartans cut down on their turnovers and held together as Winston, their leading scorer, made his first shot with 3:52 left in the first half. The junior point guard closed the half with nine points, putting Michigan State ahead 39-26.

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards had a season-low 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 2 of 13 from the 3-point line. Ryan Cline, the Boilermakers’ second-leading scorer, had 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Edwards entered the game averaging 25.5 points to rank among the nation’s leading scorers.

 

gettyimages 1075808154 Michigan State Tops Purdue For 9th Straight Win

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

“He’s a very confident and talented player, but at times he doesn’t let things come to him,” coach Matt Painter said. “He has such high peaks sometimes he’ll have a game like this because he wants it so bad that he starts pressing.

“Basketball means something to him, so he’ll respond to this.”

Edwards had five points in a 27-second span midway through the second half to pull Purdue within four points, matching his scoring from the first 28 minutes of the game.

 

gettyimages 1091570924 Michigan State Tops Purdue For 9th Straight Win

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 08: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives around Aaron Wheeler #1 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Breslin Center on January 08, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Winston, though, scored three of the Spartans’ next five points to push their lead to nine.

“He’s crafty, breaking you down and scoring for himself and creating for his teammates,” Painter said.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward scored 16 points and Xavier Tillman had 11 points.

Purdue’s Evan Boudreaux, a key player early in the game, was limited to 10 minutes in the first half and didn’t play after halftime because of a groin injury after scoring five points, grabbing two rebounds and making a steal.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Edwards had his worst game of the season, struggling to get his shot off against a defense geared to slow him down. When the junior guard did have an open look, he often missed.

 

gettyimages 1091591212 Michigan State Tops Purdue For 9th Straight Win

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 08: Carsen Edwards #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers passes around Aaron Henry #11 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Breslin Center on January 08, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 77-59. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

“They’re a good team, a good defensive team,” he said. “They have good guys, but the shots didn’t fall. I got the looks I usually get.”

Michigan State: The Spartans are winning without one of their top players, junior guard Joshua Langford. He missed a third straight game with an ankle injury. The players filling in for him have made the most of the opportunity, including freshman Aaron Henry, who was a part of the defensive effort against Edwards.

“Everybody’s stepping up and playing big roles,” Winston said.

BRIGHT SPOT

Freshman Trevion Williams had season highs with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Boilermakers off the bench.

“Our silver lining is him,” Painter said. “He was the only guy I felt could get rebounds against Michigan State. In this league, you need guys like that. I’m excited about him.”

TRENT TRIBUTE

Michigan State players and fans signed a banner honoring Tyler Trent , a Purdue student who died recently at age 20 after battling bone cancer.

“My heart goes out to the family and everyone in the Purdue family,” Izzo said.

UP NEXT

Purdue: At Wisconsin on Friday night.

Michigan State: At Penn State on Sunday, starting a stretch with four or five games on the road.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s