BERKLEY (AP) — Authorities say a student wounded a classmate with a pair of scissors at a suburban Detroit middle school.

Police responded Tuesday afternoon following the stabbing in a classroom at Anderson Middle School in Berkley.

The school’s Principal Michael Ross said in a message to parents that Berkley Public Safety officers responded within minutes. He says the wounded student was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. Ross says that the other student was taken into custody.

Details about what may have led to the stabbing weren’t immediately released.

Ross asked parents to remind their children “that if they ever hear or see anything suspicious or unsafe, to immediately report it to a trusted adult.”

