Looking for a mouthwatering Middle Eastern meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Middle Eastern spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Boostan Cafe

PHOTO: SYAIH A./ YELP

Topping the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the traditional American and Middle Eastern spot, which offers juice and smoothies and more, is the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurant in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp.

2. 2941 Street Food

PHOTO: 2941 STREET FOOD/ YELP



Next up is Midtown’s 2941 Street Food, situated at 4219 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Turkish spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Royal Kabob

PHOTO: BRITTANY D./ YELP

Royal Kabob, located at 3236 Caniff St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Middle Eastern spot 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews.

4. AKtakeaway

PHOTO: CAROLYN E./ YELP

Downtown, check out AKtakeaway, which has earned five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Lebanese, gluten-free and breakfast and brunch spot at 150 W. Jefferson Ave.

5. Ali Baba Shish Kabob

PHOTO: KAREN S./ YELP

Last but not least, there’s Ali Baba Shish Kabob, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews. Stop by 3124 Caniff St. to hit up the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot, which offers kebabs and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

