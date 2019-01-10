ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – I-75, just north of Toledo was closed after a truck hauling human waste rolled over and spilled its contents along the roadway.

The crash occurred around 9:40 am Thursday morning, northbound near Monroe.

The Monroe County police say the spill spawned about a mile and a half,

The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan State Police Sgt. Rod Goss said the spill initially was “reported as tar, then it was reported as human waste.”

Crews have been called in to clean up the mess.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.