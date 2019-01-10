  • CBS 62 Live Video

lady gaga

NEW YORK (AP) — Promising to remove duet from streaming services, Lady Gaga apologizes for her 2013 collaboration with singer R. Kelly in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the rapper.

 

gettyimages 452445389 Gaga Regrets Collaboration With R. Kelly

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 24: Singers R. Kelly (L) and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

 

Posting on Twitter Wednesday, Gaga wrote she had collaborated with Kelly on “Do What U Want (With My Body)” during a “dark time” in her life as a victim of sexual assault. She said she should have sought therapy or other help instead.

 

 

Gaga said she will not work with Kelly again.

 

Gaga wrote she’s sorry for her “poor judgment” when she was young and “for not speaking out sooner.”

Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series, which aired this month, looks at the singer’s history and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. Kelly has denied wrongdoing.

 

