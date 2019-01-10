  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-10-11-13-14-21

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

Poker Lotto

QH-8C-8D-2H-4H

Midday Daily 3

0-7-5

Midday Daily 4

1-9-3-4

Daily 3

5-9-4

Daily 4

8-2-1-0

Fantasy 5

01-07-12-14-30

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

05-09-11-13-16-21-26-34-37-38-39-40-44-53-54-55-62-63-65-66-76-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

06-19-37-49-59, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

