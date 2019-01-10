Comments
Classic Lotto 47
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
02-10-11-13-14-21
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
Poker Lotto
QH-8C-8D-2H-4H
Midday Daily 3
0-7-5
Midday Daily 4
1-9-3-4
Daily 3
5-9-4
Daily 4
8-2-1-0
Fantasy 5
01-07-12-14-30
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
05-09-11-13-16-21-26-34-37-38-39-40-44-53-54-55-62-63-65-66-76-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Powerball
06-19-37-49-59, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.