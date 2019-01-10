Royal Oak, MI (CBS Detroit) – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is a program created by the Beaumont Children’s Pediatric Family Advisory Council at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. At 8 p.m. every evening in December, pediatric patients shined flashlights from the hospital windows and look for community members standing outside the hospital to flash them back.

“The idea for ‘Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams’ came from a parent whose child had spent the Holidays in the hospital, and they realized as they looked out the window that the rest of the world was going on without them,” explains Kathleen Grobble, Supervisor of Child Life Services for Beaumont Hospital.

“It was suggested that we do something special for the children in the hospital and their families. So we decided to invite the community out to the Beaumont campus and stand outside the windows of the Pediatric Unit and shine their flashlights up to say ‘goodnight’ to the children in the hospital. The people downstairs shine their lights and the children upstairs shine their lights back!”

“We like to see our children get well and go home and rejoin their communities, and some of these children have brought their communities back to Moonbeams and experienced it from the other side, which allows them to give back to other children. It has really brought to life a community that we may not have noticed before. I think it’s just a really beautiful way to show support.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.