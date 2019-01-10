(CBS Detroit) — Thursday marks day 20 of the government shutdown which is financially impacting hundreds of thousands of Americans.

With no end in sight to the standoff between President Trump and Democrats over his demand for a border wall, a number of places in Michigan and across the country are offering free meals to those who are off the job.

Java Joe’s Cafe in Saint Ignace, Michigan, said it’ll be serving free breakfast to members to the Coast Guard — who are going unpaid.

“What an amazing offer of generosity and kindness,” one Facebook user commented. “This active duty coast guard Michigan family is thankful.”

Fazoli’s is also feeding furloghed government employees. Earlier this week the restaurant chain announced that it will offer a free Pizza Baked Spaghetti with small drink purchase to all federal government workers affected by the shutdown.

In order to cash in on the deal, Fazoli’s is requiring proof of employment. The deal runs through Jan. 13, and available at participating locations only.

Nearly 800,000 government employees are affected by the shutdown.

