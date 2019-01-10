The lawyer representing Paul Whelan, the Novi resident accused of being a spy against Russia, are requesting Moscow release him on bail, but as of Thursday morning, it’s unclear if they will comply.

Whelan’s lawyer says if he’s not released, he could be stuck in prison for up to a year.

Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who also holds a British passport, traveled to Russia on December 22 for a friend’s wedding. He was arrested by the Russian special security services (FSB) and accused of being an American spy who had tried to recruit Russian nationals via social media.

