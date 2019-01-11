  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:flint, gun, school

FLINT, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – A 10-year-old boy from Flint was taken into custody on Thursday after he brought a loaded handgun to school.

The boy, a student at Eagle’s Nest Academy, brought the gun to school and told friends who then told administrators who were able to confiscate the weapon without any incident.

Flint police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth told reporters at a press conference that officials are “grateful that it occurred in that manner and something didn’t go wrong.”

Police didn’t immediately say how the child got the gun or why he brought it to the school.

The boy was being held pending a decision on charges. The Genesee County prosecutor’s office planned to review the case Friday.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s