FLINT, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – A 10-year-old boy from Flint was taken into custody on Thursday after he brought a loaded handgun to school.

The boy, a student at Eagle’s Nest Academy, brought the gun to school and told friends who then told administrators who were able to confiscate the weapon without any incident.

Flint police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth told reporters at a press conference that officials are “grateful that it occurred in that manner and something didn’t go wrong.”

Police didn’t immediately say how the child got the gun or why he brought it to the school.

The boy was being held pending a decision on charges. The Genesee County prosecutor’s office planned to review the case Friday.

