(PATCH) It’s not uncommon to find a dog wearing a sweater in America. But you might look twice if that pooch is wearing Prada. And while we’re not dogging all the stylish Scotties out there, a new report suggests you might find them in Livingston County, which was just named the richest county in Michigan.

The typical household in the county rakes in about $78,430 a year, according to a report published Wednesday by the financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St. That’s about $25,762 more than the typical Michigan household, the authors found.

Here’s what the authors had to say:

“Of Michigan’s 81 counties, 70 have a median household income lower than the U.S. median of $57,652 a year. At $78,430, Livingston County has the highest median annual household income in the state by more than $5,000. The high income is likely bolstered by the high level of education of county residents. In the county, 34.7% of adults have a bachelor’s degree, compared to 28.1% of adults statewide.

Like much of the state, manufacturing is important in Livingston County. The county resides between Detroit and Lansing, two traditional manufacturing hubs, particularly for automobiles. Nationwide, 10.3% of workers are employed in the manufacturing sector. In Livingston County, 18.1% of workers are.”

