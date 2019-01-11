MICHIGAN (Patch) — Several medical marijuana products have been recalled by state officials in Michigan. The products were sold between Dec. 18 and Jan. 3 at the Green Mile, 6650 E. Eight Mile in Detroit and at a Kalamazoo shop.
The following products were recalled, according to LARA:
Gelato
1A405010000076E000000140
Failed for total yeast and mold.
Superman OG
1A405010000076E000000141
Failed for chemical residue.
Mimosa
1A405010000076E000000125
Failed for bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria and total coliforms.
Girl Scout Cookies
1A405010000076E000000126
Failed for total yeast and mold.
Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to The Green Mile Detroit for proper disposal. The Green Mile Detroit must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.
