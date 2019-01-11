MICHIGAN (Patch) — Several medical marijuana products have been recalled by state officials in Michigan. The products were sold between Dec. 18 and Jan. 3 at the Green Mile, 6650 E. Eight Mile in Detroit and at a Kalamazoo shop.

The following products were recalled, according to LARA:

Gelato

1A405010000076E000000140

Failed for total yeast and mold.

Superman OG

1A405010000076E000000141

Failed for chemical residue.

Mimosa

1A405010000076E000000125

Failed for bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria and total coliforms.

Girl Scout Cookies

1A405010000076E000000126

Failed for total yeast and mold.

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to The Green Mile Detroit for proper disposal. The Green Mile Detroit must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.

