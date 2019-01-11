Comments
(CBS Detroit) Its been 51 years since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., in Memphis, and there are several events scheduled in Metro Detroit commemorating King and his life.
- MLK Jr. Service, Royal Oak: On January 21st at Royal Oak High School, the event kicks off with a light breakfast followed by inspirational performances from students. Participants are encouraged to participate in both on- and off-site service projects. Admission is FREE. Click here for more info.
- 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Celebration Breakfast, Birmingham: January 21, Birmingham Community House, and the Race Relations & Diversity Task Force celebrates its 31 years, with the 27th Anniversary of their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Breakfast. Click here for tickets and more information.
- MLK Peace Walk and Celebration, Southfield: January 21, Southfield’s peace walk kicks off at Hope United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. program at the Southfield Pavillion. Click here for more information.
- Farmington Hills Martin Luther King Celebration, January 21
All events at the Main Library take place in the Auditorium, unless otherwise noted. Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr celebration includes activities and events for all ages. Click here for more information.
- 10a – Make peace signs and banners – Main Library browsing room
- 10:45a – Peace walk down 12 Mile Rd.
- 11:15a – Remarks from Officials
- 11:45a – Keynote Speakers: Tom Marsh and Tom Daniels, co-authors of Black and White Like You and Me (Books will be available for purchase and signing following the program, $15 cash or check)
- 12:45p – Performance by the Warner Middle School Choir
- 1p – Storytelling with Miz Rosie
- 2p – Service Opportunity: C.A.R.E.S. of Farmington Hills food packages
- 3:30p – Poetry with Ber-Henda Williams
- 4p – Performance by the Harrison High School Dance Company
- 6:30p – “We Share the House that Race Built” presented by La’Ron Williams (intended for High School and Adult Audience)
- 1p-7p – Children’s crafts – Children’s program room
- noon-4p – Make valentines for seniors – Conference Room A
- 2p-5p – Learn about community volunteer opportunities at the Volunteer Fair – Main Library lobby