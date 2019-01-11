  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

09-13-21-34-43, Lucky Ball: 9

Poker Lotto

JS-2C-9D-6H-9H

Midday Daily 3

3-3-4

Midday Daily 4

0-1-5-3

Daily 3

5-0-8

Daily 4

2-6-6-5

Fantasy 5

07-12-18-31-37

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-07-10-11-14-16-21-23-24-27-30-33-41-43-46-49-52-57-62-66-70-75

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s