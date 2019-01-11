Comments
Lucky For Life
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
09-13-21-34-43, Lucky Ball: 9
Poker Lotto
JS-2C-9D-6H-9H
Midday Daily 3
3-3-4
Midday Daily 4
0-1-5-3
Daily 3
5-0-8
Daily 4
2-6-6-5
Fantasy 5
07-12-18-31-37
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
01-07-10-11-14-16-21-23-24-27-30-33-41-43-46-49-52-57-62-66-70-75
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.