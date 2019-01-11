Filed Under:Josh Gattis, University of Michigan

Harbaugh hired Josh Gattis away from Alabama to be his offensive coordinator after losing assistants Greg Mattison and Al Washington to the Buckeyes on consecutive days this week.

And, Harbaugh gave Gattis a title on Thursday no one had last year when he said playing-calling was a collaborative effort.

“The offense and passing games under Josh’s direction have achieved at a very high level throughout his coaching career,” Harbaugh said. “Josh will provide leadership to our offense while being a great mentor to our student-athletes and an outstanding addition to our coaching staff.”

gettyimages 1087908180 e1547237555649 Michigans OC, Harbaugh Hires Gattis Away From Alabama

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first quarter against the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old Gattis was co-offensive coordinator last season for the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban has said Gattis is an outstanding recruiter with a promising future. Before going to Alabama, Gattis was Penn State’s wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator and led the program’s offensive recruiting efforts the previous four seasons.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join the University of Michigan football family under Coach Harbaugh, one of the most successful head coaches in all of football,” Gattis said. “I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. This is the leadership challenge I’ve coveted. The football tradition at the University of Michigan is among the very best in college athletics. My family and I couldn’t be more excited to arrive in Ann Arbor.”

gettyimages 1064897166 e1547237586786 Michigans OC, Harbaugh Hires Gattis Away From Alabama

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter after the Ohio State Buckeyes scored at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Gattis, who is from Durham, North Carolina, was an All-ACC safety at Wake Forest. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him in the fifth round in 2007 and he went on to have a brief career with the Chicago Bears.

He began his coaching career in 2010 as an offensive graduate assistant at North Carolina. Gattis coached wide receivers at Western Michigan in 2011 and led the same position group the following two seasons for James Franklin at Vanderbilt.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s