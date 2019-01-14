DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Gymboree, who first filed bankruptcy back in 2017, has filed again, this time announcing it will close all remaining stores including Briarwood Mall, Great Lakes Crossing, Grosse Pointe, Oakland Mall, Twelve Oaks Mall.

Gymboree, who operates Gymboree, Janie & Jack and Crazy 8, plans to close all branches. Reports show that the company is looking to sell off the higher-end Janie & Jack businesses possibly.

The Wall Street Journal cites sources familiar with the plan, the company plans to liquidate all 900 remaining stores.

