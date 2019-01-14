DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – One big announcement Hyundai release today at the North American International Auto Show wasn’t a new car, but a relief to federal employees who have been furloughed during the government shutdown. Hyundai will extend all Hyundai Capital auto loan and lease payments for 30 days to federal government employees furloughed during the shutdown.

Consumers should contact Hyundai Motor Finance at 800-523-4030.

Brian Smith, COO of Hyundai Motor America said, “We recognize that there are many federal employees who are Hyundai owners and are not receiving their normal pay check. Hyundai is a brand that aims to make things better for its customers and this is our way of showing customers ‘we have your back’ during this uncertain time.”

The program is available to federal government employees who have financed their purchase or lease through Hyundai Motor Finance.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.