DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Infiniti tried to debut their concept electric SUV, but had issues because the vehicle was stuck backstage.

The Infiniti QX Inspiration concept missed its introduction Monday morning and remained covered by a black tarp until early afternoon. The sleek white concept vehicle was being photographed on the stage.

