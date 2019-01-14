DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ Patch) – Hopcat has officially renamed their popular and “addictive” fries. The Grand Rapids-based restaurant announced late last year that they would be changing the name of their “crack fries” because “addiction is not a funny,” restaurant officials said in the announcement.

The recipe has remained the same, but now to order the delicious side you’ll need to ask for Cosmik Fries.

Here’s what they had to say about the transition:

“We chose the name more than 11 years ago as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected. We were wrong. The crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was,” Hopcat said at the time.

“They’re still beer-battered and sprinkled with our signature cracked pepper seasoning. They have the same flavor that landed them on Food Network Magazine’s list of the top 10 French fries in America,” the restaurant said in a release Monday.

For more, click here.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.