Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Dutch Girl Donuts

PHOTO: DAN B./ YELP

Topping the list is Dutch Girl Donuts. Located at 19000 Woodward Ave. in Chaldean Town, the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, is the highest rated doughnut spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dilla’s Delights

PHOTO: CHRISTINE M./ YELP



Next up is downtown’s Dilla’s Delights, situated at 242 John R St. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score doughnuts and coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Holy Moly Donut Shop



PHOTO: CONNIE L./ YELP

Holy Moly Donut Shop, located at 201 W. 8 Mile Road, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score doughnuts and desserts four stars out of 57 reviews.

4. New Martha Washington Bakery

PHOTO: ALEXANDRA K./ YELP

New Martha Washington Bakery, a bakery that offers doughnuts and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10335 Joseph Campau St. to see for yourself.