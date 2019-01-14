DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – One of the most popular new vehicles at the 2019 NAIAS is the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. The hybrid Jeep Wrangler with a pickup truck backend is set to be in great demand from the loyal jeep consumers.

The new version of the Gladiator was first unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2018.

Jeep originally made the pickup truck from 1962 to 1988.

