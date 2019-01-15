(CBS Detroit) Its origins are unknown, but January 15 has been unofficially named ‘National Bagel Day.’

The holiday pays homage to America’s favorite ring-shaped bread.

According to popular legend, the bagel was invented in Poland in 1683. However, the bread did not become popular in the United States until the 1970s. This was around the same time ‘ethnic food,’ was becoming more mainstream.

The Lender family was an integral part of the bagels’ growth. The family began selling ‘frozen bagels,’ and exposed them to the masses through catchy television commercials.

Bagel Facts From holidayscalendar.com

Bagels are also known as beigels

Bagels are boiled before they are baked

The most popular bagel flavor is plain

The second most popular bagel flavor is sesame

The average person eats more than 11 bagels per year

The name bagel comes from the German word “bougel,” a name which means bracelet

