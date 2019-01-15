NEW YORK (PRNewswire) — Members of the transgender and gender non-conforming communities will take a major stand against hate and discrimination when they rally in the nation’s capital for the first ever National Trans Visibility March (NTVM) on Washington, D.C., Monday, April 1st.

Transgender individuals from major metropolitan cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Memphis, New York and San Francisco will come together with their allies calling for equal rights, physical safety and demanding the transgender communities be officially and federally recognized across every state department within this great nation.

The march is part of a two-day event which will kick off paying homage to transgender individuals with the Torch Awards on Sunday, March 31st immediately followed by a Trans Visibility Ball. The weekend will close with coordinated marches of solidarity for transgender rights throughout the country.

