DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Chinese automaker, GAC Motors unveiled their latest concept car, the ENTRANZE.
The company says it’s designed for the future of mobility, the future of energy and upgrading the user experience with a unique interior and exterior design.
The body of the car is bullet like, said to inspired by an aircraft.
The interior has a new seating configuration, 3 in front, 2 in the middle and 2 in the back (3+2+2).
“Ultimately, automotive products are a means for people to connect during life’s great journey. The ENTRANZE concept embodies our vision to provide mobility solutions that enrich lives,” said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor.
