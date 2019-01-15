DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Chinese automaker, GAC Motors unveiled their latest concept car, the ENTRANZE.

.@Gac_Motor joins #NAIAS for the 5th year in a row to debut their latest concept vehicle, Entranze. pic.twitter.com/jtmS9JQMcW — Detroit Auto Show (@NAIASDetroit) January 14, 2019

The company says it’s designed for the future of mobility, the future of energy and upgrading the user experience with a unique interior and exterior design.

The body of the car is bullet like, said to inspired by an aircraft.

The interior has a new seating configuration, 3 in front, 2 in the middle and 2 in the back (3+2+2).

“Ultimately, automotive products are a means for people to connect during life’s great journey. The ENTRANZE concept embodies our vision to provide mobility solutions that enrich lives,” said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor.

