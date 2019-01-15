MICHIGAN — Orkin has released its latest roundup of cities that have the worst bed bug infestations and four Michigan cities made that list.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2017 – November 30, 2018. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments and there’s some new cities on the list this year:

Here are the Michigan cities:

No. 8 – Detroit (No. 7 in 2018)

No. 20 – Grand Rapids (No. 23 in 2018)

No. 32 – Lansing (Unranked in 2018)

No. 47 – Flint (No. 36 in 2018)

