ROANAKE, Va. (CBS Local) — Marine veteran Chad Migkins says he was on edge for weeks after he found out he was going to be reunited with Dini, the K9 he worked alongside in Japan.

“What if he doesn’t remember me? What if he doesn’t like me anymore,” Migkins asked himself. “And it was like so nerve-wracking.”

Migkins thought he may never see his military dog again, but the non-profit Mission K9 came to the rescue.

“These guys, they served together, they were on the front line together, they protected each other and when they’re separated, I think a piece of them is apart,” Kristen Maurer, president of Mission K9, told CBS affiliate WDBJ. “So whenever we’re allowed to reunite them like this, you can kind of see that piece get put back together.”

Chad and Dini were finally reunited last week in Roanoke, Virginia.

“It was probably the best moment I’ve had in my life,” Migkins said.

Migkin described their first night back together.

“He just sat there you know and just cuddled up with me the whole time ad he wouldn’t let me go anywhere, if I went to the bathroom he’d come with me, if I went to the fridge to get water, he’d be right there beside me,” Migkins said.

Moto Men, a local charitable motorcycle club, is raising money for Mission K9 so more reunions like this one can happen.

The reunion “was an amazing experience and that’s what we’re all here for,” Nate Jennings, founder of Moto Men, said. “This is the epitome of what Moto men want to do.”