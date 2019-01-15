DETROIT (AP) — In a tearful announcement posted to her Facebook page Monday, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Vonda Evans said she is retiring from the bench.

Evans described her departure as a retirement in an emotional video posted Monday on social media . She says, “It’s time now for me to close the book.”

She tapped her gavel and said her courtroom is “in permanent recess.” She signed the letter while on camera.

In recent years, Evans presided over high-profile cases, including the murder trial of Robert Bashara and the assault trial of Inkster Officer William Melendez.

In April, WXYZ-TV reported that Evans appeared late to work, left early and sometimes failed to show up at the Frank Murphy courthouse. She denied some allegations and said her attendance wasn’t much different than the performance of other judges.

Judge Evans has served on the bench for 21 years.

