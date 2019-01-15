PUTNAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Four racing horses and three others died over the weekend after a barn fire broke out in Putnam Township.

Authorities say seven horses died in the fire, a truck and equipment for the horses were also destroyed.

No people were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say foul play isn’t suspected.

Several departments responded to help extinguish the fire.

