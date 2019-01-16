DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Kentucky official reports the Northville Family driving home from Florida was killed by a drunk driver in Kentucky January 6.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says that 41-year-old Joey Bailey of Georgetown had a blood-alcohol level of .306, which is three times the legal limit and was at fault in the crash that killed six people on Interstate 75.

Lexington police have said a pickup truck going southbound the northbound lanes struck a sport utility vehicle at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 and the SUV caught fire.

The crash killed five members of the Abbas family of Northville, Michigan: 42-year-old Issam, 38-year-old Rima, 14-year-old Ali, 13-year-old Isabella and 7-year-old Giselle. Bailey also died.

