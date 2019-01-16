CHELSEA, Mich. (AP) – Chelsea Officials report that the morning icy conditions lead to at least one fatal crash Wednesday Morning on I-94.
Fire Captain Chris Smyth says that one man died after chasing Into a jackknifed semi on Interstate 94 near Chelsea about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Smyth says the semi-truck had lost control due to slippery road conditions caused by ice and freezing rain.
The crash happened as icy roads were reported in a wide portion of the state during the morning hours. A number of school districts canceled classes for the day because of the road conditions.
Michigan State Police in the Detroit area reported on Twitter that troopers responded to about 100 crashes during part of the morning alone. They urged motorists to be cautious.
