CHELSEA, Mich. (AP) – Chelsea Officials report that the morning icy conditions lead to at least one fatal crash Wednesday Morning on I-94.

Fire Captain Chris Smyth says that one man died after chasing Into a jackknifed semi on Interstate 94 near Chelsea about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Smyth says the semi-truck had lost control due to slippery road conditions caused by ice and freezing rain.

The crash happened as icy roads were reported in a wide portion of the state during the morning hours. A number of school districts canceled classes for the day because of the road conditions.

Since midnight Second District Troopers have handled approximately 100 crashes on the freeways and the 9 townships we patrol. Our calls for service are through the roof. And one patrol car that was hit by a citizen that was driving too fast! Take it easy people. pic.twitter.com/2StDif6x2S — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 16, 2019

Michigan State Police in the Detroit area reported on Twitter that troopers responded to about 100 crashes during part of the morning alone. They urged motorists to be cautious.

