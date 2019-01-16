DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – For years, manufacturing jobs have been sent overseas. However, that trend is changing, and it’s evident here in Detroit. Proof positive is the Shinola factory. Not only are they proud of the products that they produce, but more importantly, the jobs they are creating.

Starting with the re-invigoration of a storied American brand and a storied American city, Shinola has quickly become a legacy brand here in Detroit. Today, we see some American manufacturing at it’s best. “Detroit was a perfect place in regards to a long history of manufacturing and people that are used to this type of assembly,” explains Daniel Caudill, Creative Director for Shinola. “Once we built the factory, it was just a natural evolution for the whole company to be built around it.”

The original Shinola Shoe Polish brand was founded in Rochester, New York in 1877, and went out of business in 1960. In 2001 the name Shinola was acquired by Bedrock Manufacturing, a venture capitalist firm based in Dallas, which was later re-christened Bedrock Brands. And in 2011, Shinola was founded. “It’s amazing to be here since that factory first opened with 10 employees,” says Caudill, “and now there are over 700 employees. It’s an amazing feeling to be a part of that!”

“What we are most proud of is the people who work here, and the craftsmanship and training that goes on in these factories. You really get a sense of family and community, and I love coming to work every day. We’re really just happy to be a part of what’s happening in the city, it’s such an amazing evolution of Downtown, Midtown and Cass Corridor. We’re happy and humbled to be a part of it.”

