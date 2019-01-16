ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – You might be seeing Southfielder, Isaiah Marshall playing for University of Michigan, but you’ll have to wait a few years.

The seventh grader, who attends Southfield A&T, has reportedly been offered a scholarship from Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Blessed to receive my first offer from University of Michigan and being the youngest athlete to receive an offer from UM. #MakingHistory #StayGrinding pic.twitter.com/DTU2IyneZu — Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) January 15, 2019

Marshall’s father, Brian Williams said Harbaugh made the offer after watching film of his son Isaiah, who plays quarterback. He said he tries to keep his son grounded, and believes the offer will motivate Isaiah even more.

Offers like this are nonbinding, so it’s hard to tell how seriously they should be taken.

In 2010, the father of 13-year-old quarterback David Sills said his son received an offer from coach Lane Kiffin to play at Southern California. USC fired Kiffin in 2013. Sills ended up at West Virginia, where he was a third-team All-American this past season as a wide receiver.

