DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – James Reynolds, known as “The Shoe Doctor” to many, has been shining shoes in downtown Detroit for decades. For the last 15 years, James has set up shop inside One Campus Martius in Detroit.

“Some people call me James, some call me The Shoe Doctor,” says Reynolds, ” I learned how to shine shoes in a barber shop at the age of 10, and I’m known by my reputation of doing a good job”  Providing a service is his main job, while listening and shining away.

James takes great pride in his art, and the shine he puts on shoes is a reflection of his love for the City of Detroit. He remembers a time when shiny leather shoes made a statement. “It says a lot about your character, “explains Reynolds, “but people don’t invest in shoes like they used to.” Still,  the invitation is always there.

Like a bartender who listens to their patrons, James has heard thousands of stories and has made life-long friends. Time has had its impact, but his approach remains the same. “A good shoe shine takes at least 15-20 minutes”   Yesterday may be fading away, but James’ pride in his art continues to shine.

