The North American International Auto Show is returning to Cobo Center January 19th – 27th, and CBS 62 has FREE tickets… while supplies last!

For a limited time only, CBS 62 has tickets available for pick-up, here at our CBS 62 Studios.

CBS 62 Studios:

26905 W. 11 Mile Road

Southfield, MI 48033

Hours:

Monday-Friday, 8:30a-5:30p

Note that while you may call to inquire about remaining number of tickets (248-355-7000), we are not able to hold tickets.

Check out the complete guide to the 2019 NAIAS.

