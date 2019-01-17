(CBS Detroit/PATCH) Frigid winter temps are back this weekend in Metro Detroit. Snowfall is likely starting Thursday afternoon, but the real accumulation will happen on Saturday, when some three inches are expected. Highs are expected to reach the teens.

Here’s a look at your full weekend forecast:

Thursday

Snow likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday night

A chance of snow before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

