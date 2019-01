(Patch) Have you wanted to visit LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan but don’t have any little ones in your life? Or do you need a night away from the kids but want something fun to do? Well, here’s your chance!

On Thursday, January 24 from 7-10 p.m., join us for adult night! Tickets are only $10!

You must be 18 years old or older to attend this special event. No kids allowed. (Only kids at heart!)

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.