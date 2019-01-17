(CBS Detroit) Temperatures may be on the frigid side this weekend, but the Fire and Ice festival is sure to heat things up.

Rain, or snowstorm the festival kicks off this weekend in downtown Rochester.

The 12th annual festival features, dog sledding demonstrations, face painting, plenty for the kids to do and more.

If temperatures remain above freezing, a climbing tower, zip line rides, cornhole, hayrides and other, warmer-weather activities will be available to enjoy.

There will also be marshmallow roasting, a cartoon character-themed ice sculpture show on Main Street, live ice carving demonstrations, pet adoptions, a K-9 demonstration, carriage rides, the Brooksie Way Chill at the Mills 5K Race at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, music, shopping and more.

All activities are free, including a fireworks display near the corner of East Third and Water streets at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A concert by Rochester College’s a cappella group, Autumn, will precede the fireworks.

Click here for more information.