(the Patch) — A former Detroit Lions player reportedly beat up a man he caught masturbating while looking through his daughter’s window, according to reports.

Geoffrey Cassidy, 48, was arrested Monday in Wellington, Florida on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition. Cassidy’s arrest photo shows him with a black eye and a cut on his lip.

WPLG reports the girl’s father caught Cassidy crouched in some bushes by the window with his hands in his pants.

He reportedly yelled at Cassidy, who ran away. But the father, identified by WPBF as former NFL defensive back Tony Beckham, chased after Cassidy and tackled him to the ground.

A neighbor called 911.

