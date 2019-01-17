Filed Under:Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines, Shaun Nua

Jim Harbaugh has completed his coaching staff for his fifth season at Michigan.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He hired defensive line coach Shaun Nua on Thursday, a week after adding offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive assistant Anthony Campanile. Harbaugh says Nua is a rising star in the coaching profession.

Nua was Arizona State’s defensive line coach last season following a six-year run with the same position group at Navy. He was a defensive end for BYU from 2002-04 and started his coaching career at the school.

Central Michigan hired Michigan receivers coach Jim McElwain to be its coach last month. The Wolverines lost assistants Greg Mattison and Al Washington to rival Ohio State on consecutive days earlier this month.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s