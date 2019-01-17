Filed Under:7th grader, Isaiah Marshall, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines, Scholarship ofer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) —  It’s never to early to think about college, or college scholarships.

 

The father of a seventh grader in Michigan said Wednesday his son has a scholarship offer from Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Brian Marshall said Harbaugh made the offer after watching film of his son Isaiah, who plays quarterback. Offers like this are nonbinding, so it’s hard to tell how seriously they should be taken.

 

“He’s still a kid, and we keep him pretty grounded,” Brian Marshall said. “This motivated him a little bit more.”

Brian Marshall played collegiately at Northwestern, and he said his first offer came from Purdue when he was a sophomore in high school.

 

In 2010, the father of 13-year-old quarterback David Sills said his son received an offer from coach Lane Kiffin to play at Southern California. USC fired Kiffin in 2013. Sills ended up at West Virginia, where he was a third-team All-American this past season as a wide receiver.

 

