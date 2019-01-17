(Patch) Redford Union School District Seeks Applications to Fill Current Board of Education Vacancy

The Redford Union School District is seeking applications for the current vacant position on the board of education. Applicants must be registered voters who reside in the Redford Union School District.

An individual will be appointed to fill the vacant position through Dec. 31, 2020, and will be replaced by the individual elected to the position (based upon the Nov. 3, 2020 election results) on Jan. 1, 2021.

Interested persons must submit a letter expressing interest in the board position and their qualifications for the position to the district office no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Click here to continue.