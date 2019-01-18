DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — Michigan is bracing for a weekend snowstorm that could bring 5 inches or more to parts of the state.

The storm across portions of the Midwest and beyond was expected to move through western and southwestern Michigan starting Friday evening, with 3-5 inches forecast along Interstate 94 by Saturday afternoon and 1-3 inches along I-96.

Snow-covered roads and limited visibility are expected, so officials say motorists should use caution. Frigid temperatures are forecast.

The storm moves early Saturday into the southeastern part of the state, including Detroit. The National Weather Service says 2 inches could be on the ground by Saturday morning and that much more could fall later. Higher totals are possible near the border with Ohio and Indiana.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.