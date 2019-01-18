DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — A federal lawsuit says Plymouth-Canton Community Schools mishandled numerous complaints from a teenage girl who eventually tried to kill herself to escape harassment from an ex-boyfriend.

The Detroit Free Press reports the lawsuit Thursday against the district says the now-17-year-old was stalked, bullied and sexually harassed for 16 months starting in the fall of 2016 at Canton High School and elsewhere.

The lawsuit says the girl and her mother made 10 complaints to the school, but harassment continued. Jennifer Salvatore, the girl’s attorney, tells officials the district “just wanted to ignore” the allegations.

The district says in a statement it doesn’t tolerate harassment and such allegations “are taken seriously, are investigated thoroughly and responded to with appropriate action.” It says it can’t comment on specific student matters.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.