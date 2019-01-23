LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) — The Latest study from Michigan State University says Michigan ranks last in education revenue growth over a 20-year period.

New @MSU study: 'Michigan ranks dead last among states in total education revenue growth since the passage of Proposal A (25 years ago). … No other state is close to a decline of this magnitude.' #MILeg — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) January 23, 2019

The study looks and spending between 1995 and 2015, after adjusting for inflation, school revenue was 82 percent of what it was in 1995, after the passage of an education-finance overhaul. No other state was “close to a decline of this magnitude,” the research says.

It’s time to fix MI's school finance as we face the nation’s worst decline in state education funding. This infographic is from MSU's report released today "Michigan School Finance at the Crossroads: A Quarter Century of State Control", citing the work of the @fundMIschools. pic.twitter.com/LzzoM9NrRc — Rebecca Catherincchia (@rcatherincchia) January 23, 2019

Michigan, which has seen a drop in enrollment, also ranked low in per-pupil revenue growth — placing 48th among 50 states. Per-student spending, though, is middle of the pack nationally.

Michigan State University researchers say the fundamental cause of lower school spending is tax cuts.

