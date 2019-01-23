DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – The iconic pedestrian bridge that was once part of the Packard Plant in Detroit, collapsed onto East Grand Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The collapse, which occurred around 3pm on Wednesday, is said to not have caused any injuries.

Packard Plant bridge has fallen down! It’s so cold in the D, the ruins are collapsing! Sad to see it go. pic.twitter.com/JvU8dA67fF — Krysta Ryzewski (@KrystaRyzew) January 23, 2019

Joe Kopietz, a spokesman for site co-owner Arte Express, tells The Detroit News contractors at the site noticed bricks falling from the bridge Wednesday, and it collapsed about 3 p.m. He says the cause of the collapse is believed to be a pre-existing structural issue and temperature fluctuations.

The historic Packard Plant bridge over East Grand Blvd. in #Detroit has collapsed. In the first half of the 20th Century, this bridge carried Packard cars, parts and workers between both sides of this Albert Kahn-designed behemoth of an auto factory. pic.twitter.com/OtlgBFN6T2 — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) January 23, 2019

The city also co-owns the bridge. The office of Mayor Mike Duggan says it’s making plans to have a contractor remove the debris as soon as possible.

The bridge was erected in 1939. It had been off-limits to tour groups in recent years because of concerns about its structural integrity.

